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  • /Vijaya Mehta death: PM Modi pays tribute to theatre doyenne, says 'her work inspired generations of actors'

Vijaya Mehta death: PM Modi pays tribute to theatre doyenne, says 'her work inspired generations of actors'

Vijaya Mehta death: Fondly known as 'Bai', Vijaya Mehta was a pioneering director, actor and producer who played a major role in shaping modern Indian theatre.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Vijaya Mehta death: PM Modi pays tribute to theatre doyenne, says 'her work inspired generations of actors'
Image Credit: X/@ShelarAshish

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