Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in ceremony: Trisha Krishnan arrives in green silk saree, waves and greets everyone | VIDEO

Actor and politician Trisha Krishnan arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay, who is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am amid tight security arrangements across the venue.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

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Vijay To Lead Tamil Nadu After TVK’s Electoral Victory

Vijay is set to assume office after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, secured 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party crossed the majority mark with support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed Vijay as the Chief Minister on Saturday and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: A look at her superhit films with Thalapathy Vijay as he leads the race for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend the ceremony.

With the formation of TVK’s first government, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK alliances to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

Vijay’s Parents Share Emotional Reactions

Ahead of the ceremony, Vijay’s parents expressed happiness over the milestone moment. Director S. A. Chandrasekhar said he was looking forward to seeing his son take oath as Chief Minister, while Vijay’s mother Sobha Chandrasekhar called the occasion emotional as it coincides with Mother’s Day.

Vijay And Trisha’s Bond Continues To Draw Attention

Vijay and Trisha remain one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs, having worked together in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

In recent months, the two actors have frequently been linked on social media amid ongoing speculation about their relationship, though neither has publicly addressed the rumours.

Their recent public appearances together, including at the AGS family wedding, reignited online discussions, especially following reports related to Vijay’s divorce filings and his growing political presence ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Trisha Krishnan's upcoming work

On the work front, Trisha is currently awaiting the release of Karuppu, which also stars Suriya.