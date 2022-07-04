Vikas Shakya, a rising model-influencer, gears up to dazzle in fashion world

NEW DELHI: A desi boy from Ghazipur city in Uttar Pradesh, Vikas Shakya is a well-known name in the modelling industry. A fashionable young model, actor and one of the sought-after influencers, Vikas has carved a niche for himself in the modelling industry and has been setting trends.

His journey from the fields of agriculture to lighting the ramp on fire is nothing short of amazing! The young man gave the wings to his dreams despite his restricted assets. In 2021, he mark his entry into the modelling world and since then there has been no looking back for him.

Following his victory in the 'Mr India Icon Season 2' competition, he went on to win the 'Model of the Year Season 3' national level pageant title, presented by Himanshi Khurrana. He then went on to bag the 'Uttar Pradesh Icon Award' in 2021 and the 'Awadh Ratna Award' in 2022. Besides winning male pageants and making a mark as a social media influencer, Vikas is also a professional yoga trainer, singer, and dancer and knows to play several musical instruments.

Vikas holds a Master's degree in Agriculture-Genetics and Plant Breeding (SHUATS). He was active in extra-curricular activities while he was in high school and college. Talking about his dreams, he quipped "I have the strongest urge to persuade people, to notice things, and to perform things one step better ahead of time. The world of modelling has something for everyone.

He also seems to be enjoying popularity on social media as he has a fan following of over 26k followers on Instagram.

He has also served as a motivational speaker for various organisations and has also choreographed several fashion shows. He has also acted as a fashion industry consultant for aspiring models. The humble model dwells in the belief of hard work and perseverance to achieve anything and preaches the same to his followers.