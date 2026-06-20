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Vikram Bhatt predicts a startling future for cinema: ‘People may watch films with eyes closed’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has shared his fascinating vision of how cinema could evolve in the coming decades, driven by rapid technological advancements and changing audience habits. The director believes a time may come when people experience films through technology implanted in their ears, eliminating the need for traditional screens altogether.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Vikram Bhatt predicts a startling future for cinema: ‘People may watch films with eyes closed’
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