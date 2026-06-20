/Vikram Bhatt predicts a startling future for cinema: ‘People may watch films with eyes closed’

When asked about how filmmaking is evolving with time and changing audience preferences, Vikram said, “Fortunately, my age is such that I don't have to spend many years here. So, I am not that worried. Because, until that time comes when there won't be any reels, they will directly do this and see what it is. So, that time will also come when they will close their eyes, put a chip in their ears, and watch the film. So, I won't see that time. So, I am not thinking so far ahead.”