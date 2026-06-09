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VIKRAM BHATT

Vikram Bhatt recalls being broke 'while dating Sushmita Sen' and directing Aamir Khan at the moment

A few days back, much like Vikram Bhatt, businessman Lalit Modi also defended Miss Universe Sushmita Sen for being trolled as a 'gold digger'.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Vikram Bhatt recalls being broke 'while dating Sushmita Sen' and directing Aamir Khan at the momentPic Courtesy: File Photo/TV Show Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently opened up on facing severe financial crisis back in the day. He featured on Siddharth Kannan's podcast and shared lesser known facts about his personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: 'I thought I would die there': Vikram Bhatt recalls harrowing Udaipur jail ordeal, says he survived jail without medical help

Vikram Bhatt recalled his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He said, "I was a struggling director. Mere pas zeher khane ke paise nahi the. I was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe so to say, but I had no money. I was broke. I remember I didn't even have the money to buy a CD. I've lived life like a fakira."

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About Vikram Bhatt's personal life

Vikram and Sushmita's link-up rumours started after working together in 1996 psychological thriller Dastak, Sushmita's debut film. Vikram Bhatt was the assistant director to Mahesh Bhatt during that time. 

Vikram Bhatt is known for his Raaz movie series and for directing Ghulam (1998) starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Aditi Bhatt and they have a daughter, Krishna Bhatt. However, the duo got divorced in 1998.

ALSO READ: Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen over 'gold digger' tag, says 'she has more diamonds than anybody'

The filmmaker was reportedly in relationship with actresses Sushmita Sen in the mid-1990s, after she became Miss Universe 1994 and later dated Ameesha Patel for five years. 

He later married art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in 2020.

About Sushmita Sen

A few days back, much like Vikram Bhatt, businessman Lalit Modi also defended Miss Universe Sushmita Sen for being trolled as a 'gold digger'.

Lalit Modi recently appeared on Humans of Bombay and looked back at their relationship. Shunning those accusation, Modi said, "Sushmita, please understand, is a very beautiful and a very well-to-do lady. Okay, I don't know anybody knows this if she has told this or not. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet. And she earned it herself. And she had diamond stores. So, she's a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own. Okay, there wasn't a time I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. Sushmita is a woman who is very proud, and I say this very happily. She is a remarkable and self-made lady."

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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