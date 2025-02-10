Mumbai: As his son Vardaan turned one on February 7, actor Vikrant Massey on Monday shared a heart melting post featuring several adorable glimpses of the toddler from his maiden birthday celebrations.

Vikrant took to his Instagram, where he shared a motley of pictures from his son’s first birthday party. The first was a picture of Vikrant holding Vardaan as he and his wife Sheetal Thakur posed for a photograph. Another image showed Vikrant smiling as he was holding his son.

The last picture showcased how adorably Vardaan pointed up in the sky and his parents too copied the pose for the picture.

“Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan,” he wrote as the caption.

Last year, on the arrival of their son, Vikrant and Sheetal shared a note: “07.02.2024 For we have become one… we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son… love, Sheetal & Vikrant.”

On February 8, Vikrant shared a beautiful photo with Sheetal reflecting on the past year.

He wrote, “What a Onederful journey with you @sheetalthakur Happy one year of parenting. Vardaan couldn’t have asked for a greater Mother.”

Vikrant and Sheetal began dating in 2015, before they starred together in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful'. They got engaged in November 2019. They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant made his acting debut with 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom'. He was then seen in films such as 'Lootera', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Chapaak' and 'Haseen Dillruba'.

The 36-year-old actor was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, based on the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, involving Sabarmati Express train. He next has ‘Yaar Jigri’ and ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’.

It was in 2023, when Vikrant portrayed the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the biographical film 12th Fail, which emerged as a sleeper hit and earned him several awards and major fandom.