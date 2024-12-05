Vikrant Massey Begins Shooting In Dehradun Amid Announcing Break

Mumbai: Vikrant Massey is back at making headlines as the Sabarmati Report actor resumed to work days after announcing break from films. He was seen in Dehradun for his upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside his heroine Shanaya Kapoor. The entire team was seen meeting the Chief Minister Of Dehradun as they kickstart the shooting, and his fans are pleasantly surprised with this move of the actor.

This film came in notice days after he announced a break from films, he shared a long note on his social media account that read,"Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted".

This announcement of Vikrant was misunderstood as his retirement from acting and later he clarified that he has just announced a break as he is just burned out. The actor in his statement clearly mentioned that he would be seen as an actor in 2025, and he is currently fulfilling all his commitments.