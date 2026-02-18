Vikrant Massey celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Sheetal Thakur: 'My A1 from Day 1'

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey marked his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Sheetal Thakur on February 18, by sharing an emotional Instagram post celebrating their journey together.

The carousel post featured a series of intimate and significant moments from their relationship, offering fans a glimpse into their personal milestones. Accompanying the photos was a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy Anniversary my A1 from Day 1," along with a heart emoji.

The images included memories from their wedding festivities, with the couple dressed in traditional attire during their ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the highlights was a heartwarming family portrait featuring their son, Vardaan. The couple welcomed their first child on February 7, 2024, adding a new chapter to their journey together.

Another notable image in the carousel showed Massey celebrating a significant professional milestone- his recent National Award win, with Thakur by his side.

Massey and Thakur had been together for several years, officially registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, before hosting a traditional wedding ceremony on February 18, of the same year.

On the work front, in late 2024, the actor announced a temporary break from acting.

Following his sabbatical, Massey returned to the screen with 'O'Romeo', a romantic thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj that released on February 13, 2026. He is also set to make his OTT comeback with the series 'Musafir Cafe', co-starring Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, while stepping into the role of producer for the first time.