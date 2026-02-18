Vikrant Massey celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Sheetal Thakur: 'My A1 from Day 1'
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur had been together for several years, officially registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, before hosting a traditional wedding ceremony on February 18, of the same year.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey marked his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Sheetal Thakur on February 18, by sharing an emotional Instagram post celebrating their journey together.
The carousel post featured a series of intimate and significant moments from their relationship, offering fans a glimpse into their personal milestones. Accompanying the photos was a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy Anniversary my A1 from Day 1," along with a heart emoji.
The images included memories from their wedding festivities, with the couple dressed in traditional attire during their ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.
Among the highlights was a heartwarming family portrait featuring their son, Vardaan. The couple welcomed their first child on February 7, 2024, adding a new chapter to their journey together.
Another notable image in the carousel showed Massey celebrating a significant professional milestone- his recent National Award win, with Thakur by his side.
Massey and Thakur had been together for several years, officially registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, before hosting a traditional wedding ceremony on February 18, of the same year.
On the work front, in late 2024, the actor announced a temporary break from acting.
Following his sabbatical, Massey returned to the screen with 'O'Romeo', a romantic thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj that released on February 13, 2026. He is also set to make his OTT comeback with the series 'Musafir Cafe', co-starring Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, while stepping into the role of producer for the first time.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv