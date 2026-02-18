Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018173https://zeenews.india.com/people/vikrant-massey-celebrates-fourth-wedding-anniversary-with-sheetal-thakur-my-a1-from-day-1-3018173.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleVikrant Massey celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Sheetal Thakur: My A1 from Day 1
VIKRANT MASSEY SHEETAL THAKUR ANNIVERSARY

Vikrant Massey celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Sheetal Thakur: 'My A1 from Day 1'

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur had been together for several years, officially registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, before hosting a traditional wedding ceremony on February 18, of the same year.

|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vikrant Massey celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with Sheetal Thakur: 'My A1 from Day 1' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey marked his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Sheetal Thakur on February 18, by sharing an emotional Instagram post celebrating their journey together.

The carousel post featured a series of intimate and significant moments from their relationship, offering fans a glimpse into their personal milestones. Accompanying the photos was a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy Anniversary my A1 from Day 1," along with a heart emoji.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

The images included memories from their wedding festivities, with the couple dressed in traditional attire during their ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the highlights was a heartwarming family portrait featuring their son, Vardaan. The couple welcomed their first child on February 7, 2024, adding a new chapter to their journey together.

Another notable image in the carousel showed Massey celebrating a significant professional milestone- his recent National Award win, with Thakur by his side.

Massey and Thakur had been together for several years, officially registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, before hosting a traditional wedding ceremony on February 18, of the same year.

On the work front, in late 2024, the actor announced a temporary break from acting.

Following his sabbatical, Massey returned to the screen with 'O'Romeo', a romantic thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj that released on February 13, 2026. He is also set to make his OTT comeback with the series 'Musafir Cafe', co-starring Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, while stepping into the role of producer for the first time. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gautam Gambhir Olympics 2028 plan
Gambhir Eyes Olympic glory: BCCI may extend India Coach tenure till 2028 LA
Gold price fall
Gold prices drop 21% in 20 days; Could Trump-Putin push rates below ₹1 lakh?
Teh Pucuk
Teh Pucuk 17-minute viral video fact check: Why the link is a dangerous scam
Denim Skirt
Modern Denim Midi Skirts That Elevate Everyday Styling on Amazon
Om Birla Bangladesh visit
Om Birla attends Rahman’s swearing-In, conveys PM's invitation to visit India
Lost City of Gold
Egypt’s 3,000-year-old ‘City of Gold’ uncovered: A masterclass in engineering
Punjab Trade Commission
Accountable grievance redressal system for traders on way: Harpal Cheema
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about life-changing health scare
shivling puja
Pati Parmeshwar? Woman buries husband to the neck, performs pooja on his head
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra no more, actor rushes to Delhi