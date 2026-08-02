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  • /‘True Son of the Soil’: Actor Vikrant Massey pays tribute to Mountaineer Nirmal Purja in Kathmandu

‘True Son of the Soil’: Actor Vikrant Massey pays tribute to Mountaineer Nirmal Purja in Kathmandu

Vikrant Massey paid an emotional tribute in Nepal to legendary climber Nirmal Purja following the recovery of his body after a fatal avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
‘True Son of the Soil’: Actor Vikrant Massey pays tribute to Mountaineer Nirmal Purja in Kathmandu
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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‘True Son of the Soil’: Actor Vikrant Massey pays tribute to Mountaineer Nirmal Purja in Kathmandu
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