/‘True Son of the Soil’: Actor Vikrant Massey pays tribute to Mountaineer Nirmal Purja in Kathmandu

Search teams have recovered the body of world-renowned British-Nepali mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja on Broad Peak in northern Pakistan after a devastating avalanche claimed the lives of the 43-year-old climber and nine members of his international expedition, the Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed on Sunday.
The fatal avalanche struck on Thursday, instantly severing all communication with Purja’s team on the 8,047-meter peak. Ground teams mobilised for a high-altitude search and recovery operation over the weekend to locate the missing expedition members.
"The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak — a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us," the Alpine Club of Pakistan shared in an official statement on social media.
News of Purja’s passing sent shockwaves across the world, prompting emotional tributes from fans and prominent public figures alike. During a recent event in Kathmandu, actor Vikrant Massey paused proceedings to pay his respects to Purja and the Nepali climbers who lost their lives in the disaster.
Addressing the audience in Kathmandu, Massey said, "I'm sure most of us are aware that just today we got to know that the legendary mountaineer Nirmal Purja, fondly known as Nimsdai, unfortunately passed away while he was trekking in Pakistan. So not just him, but the other five Nepalese mountaineers who've lost their lives, I sincerely want to pay my condolences to the people of Nepal, to all the people who looked up to him."
The actor continued: "I really don't want to make it very somber, but because I was a huge fan of him, like most of us are, and we are here in Kathmandu, his hometown, I don't think we can proceed without paying condolences to the people of Nepal, because he was the true son of the soil who took Nepal to the world."
The disaster occurred on July 30, when an international expedition led by Purja was struck by a devastating avalanche on the 8,047-meter peak. The tragic event also claimed the lives of seasoned Nepali guides Pur Bahadur "Yukta" Gurung and Nima Sherpa, alongside several other team members. Prior to the expedition, Purja had expressed his ambition to summit Broad Peak as part of a historical attempt to become the only person in the world to climb all 14 of the Earth's 8,000-meter peaks twice without supplemental oxygen.
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