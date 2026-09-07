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Vikrant Massey meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; shares heartwarming picture

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur to exchange greetings, coming on the heels of the sequel announcement for his hit series The Musafir Café.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Vikrant Massey meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; shares heartwarming picture
Image Credit: Instagram

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Vikrant Massey meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; shares heartwarming picture
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