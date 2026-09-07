Vikrant Massey meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; shares heartwarming picture

Nagpur: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday.
Union Minister Gadkari shared a video from the meeting on social media, showing them posing together as they held onto a Ganesh idol.
“Eminent actor Shri @vikrantmassey Ji called on in Nagpur today,” the caption read.
Massey also shared the same on his Instagram story and further added, “Truly a pleasure meeting you @gadkari.nitin Sir. Wishing you the best of health and happiness.”
The meeting comes at a time when Massey continues to remain in the spotlight following his work in Indian cinema.
On the work front, Vikrant Massey was most recently seen in the Netflix series ‘The Musafir Café’. The makers have also announced a sequel which will follow the relationships, emotions, and several unanswered questions that grabbed the audience's attention in the first instalment.
"Will Chander finally understand where his heart truly belongs? Will Sudha and Chander discover that some connections never really fade? Will Preeti continue to redefine what love and companionship can look like? The next chapter returns to the questions audiences have been living with, and reminds us that some journeys aren't measured by the destination, but by the people we become along the way," the makers said, as per a press release.
Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal, directed by Ruchir Arun, and based on the characters from the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey, the series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories.
'Musafir Cafe' stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, alongside Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui.
Massey also appeared in the JioHotstar series ‘Pritam and Pedro’, receiving praise for his performance.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.