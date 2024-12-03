Vikrant Massey Shares A Day To Remember For The Rest Of His Life After Announcing Retirement

Mumbai: Vikrant Massey left his fans shocked as he announced his retirement from acting. The actor took to his Instagram and shared that he is very grateful of all the love and support over the years and now wants to focus on his family life hence taking a break as an actor. The social media post read. "Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."

And after announcing his retirement, Vikrant Massey who is still connected to his films shared a day to remember for his entire life on his social media. The actor couldn't contain his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the theatre to watch his film The Sabarmati Report which is based on Godhra Rights.

Vikrant shared multiple pictures of PM Modi from the theatre along with other ministers who were seated and watching the film. This is the first time PM Modi watched any film in the public domain. While this move of PM Modi is being slammed by the people, and they call the film a propaganda film.

Coming back to Vikrant Massey we wonder if his retirement announcement is another publicity stunt.