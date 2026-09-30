/Vikrant Massey shares his vision behind Homemade Stories, 'My motto has always been, less is more'

New Delhi: National Award-winning actor and producer Vikrant Massey continues to build his creative journey with Homemade Stories, a production house driven by his belief in keeping storytelling simple, honest and meaningful. Talking about his vision for the production house, Massey says, “I wanted to tell stories that resonate with people without complicating matters. My motto has always been, less is more. Cut the frills, the superfluous, and just keep it as simple as possible.”
When asked if there is a particular genre Homemade Stories produces more content in, Massey says, “There are certain strengths every creative has, but I would not want to restrict myself to them, because it’s an ever-evolving market. The idea is to go out there and tell good stories that are worth people’s time and money.”
This philosophy has already reflected in Homemade Stories’ first production, Musafir Cafe, which received immense love from audiences. Massey was appreciated not only for backing the project as a producer, but also for his performance and the character he portrayed, making the project an important milestone in his journey from actor to producer. The love for Musafir Cafe has also extended beyond the screen, with Massey now taking the concept to the mountains as he looks to open two new Musafir Cafes in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
With Homemade Stories continuing to evolve, Massey has an exciting slate ahead. He will next be seen in White, where he portrays Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.