/Vikrant Massey shares his vision behind Homemade Stories, 'My motto has always been, less is more'

This philosophy has already reflected in Homemade Stories’ first production, Musafir Cafe, which received immense love from audiences. Massey was appreciated not only for backing the project as a producer, but also for his performance and the character he portrayed, making the project an important milestone in his journey from actor to producer. The love for Musafir Cafe has also extended beyond the screen, with Massey now taking the concept to the mountains as he looks to open two new Musafir Cafes in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.