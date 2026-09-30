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Vikrant Massey shares his vision behind Homemade Stories, 'My motto has always been, less is more'

Vikrant Massey opens up about his vision for Homemade Stories, the success of Musafir Cafe, and his upcoming film White.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Vikrant Massey shares his vision behind Homemade Stories, 'My motto has always been, less is more'

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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