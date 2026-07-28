/Vikrant Massey will mesmerise audiences as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in White, says producer Mahaveer Jain

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey, who has recently completed his dubbing for “White”, has outdone himself in the upcoming film, and his portrayal of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will mesmerize audiences worldwide, says producer Mahaveer Jain. On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, producer Mahaveer Jain said: “At a time when the world is seeking solutions to wars and conflicts, White comes at the right moment. Through its powerful narrative, it shows the way forward and is a precious gift from India to the world.”