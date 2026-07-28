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  • /Vikrant Massey will mesmerise audiences as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in White, says producer Mahaveer Jain

Vikrant Massey will mesmerise audiences as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in White, says producer Mahaveer Jain

Producer Mahaveer Jain has praised Vikrant Massey's performance in White, saying the actor has "outdone himself" in portraying spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The political thriller, inspired by the Colombian conflict, aims to deliver a powerful message of peace and reconciliation to global audiences.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Vikrant Massey will mesmerise audiences as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in White, says producer Mahaveer Jain
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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