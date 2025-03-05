Advertisement
Vin Diesel Drops Hint On Groot Spinoff, Says Disney Wants Planet X

Diesel's Instagram post sends fans into a frenzy over 'Groot' spinoff movie. 

Mar 05, 2025
Vin Diesel Drops Hint On Groot Spinoff, Says Disney Wants Planet X

 In a galaxy far, far away, a beloved tree-like creature is gearing up for his next big adventure. Actor Vin Diesel, the voice behind Marvel's Groot, has hinted at a potential spinoff movie featuring the extraterrestrial sentient being.

"Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel's most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet," Diesel posted on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

Diesel has been voicing Groot since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and has reprised the role in several Marvel movies, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The character has also appeared in the Disney+ series 'I Am Groot' and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.' But Groot's next adventure might just be his most epic yet.

Diesel's hint at a potential spinoff movie has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see more of Groot's backstory and explore the mysteries of his home planet.

And while we wait for more news on the potential Groot spinoff, Diesel is keeping busy with a slew of other projects, including 'Fast X: Part 2', a Rock'em Sock'em adaptation, and new installments of 'xXx', 'Riddick', and 'The Last Witch Hunter'. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK