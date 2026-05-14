Vin Diesel sheds tears remembering Paul Walker at ‘The Fast and the Furious’ Cannes screening, hugs Paul's daughter, Meadow

Cannes: Actor Vin Diesel got emotional while remembering late actor Paul Walker during the special screening of 'Fast & Furious' at the Cannes Film Festival, which marked the film's 25th anniversary, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The event also saw Diesel sharing a warm hug with Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker. The late-night screening at the Palais drew huge crowds, with fans gathering outside the Grand Lumiere theatre. According to the publication, unlike the usual Cannes red carpet events, guests were asked to follow a "casual chic" dress code. Vin Diesel arrived wearing a special jacket with the words "Fast Forever" written in rhinestones. The next film in the franchise, 'Fast Forever,' is scheduled to release on March 17, 2028.

Actors Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, producer Neal H. Moritz, Universal chairman Donna Langley, and Meadow Walker were also present at the event.

Inside the theatre, Diesel spoke about his long connection with Cannes and shared memories from the early days of his career. He also spoke emotionally about Paul Walker, who died in 2013 at the age of 40.

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While talking about the late actor and their bond, Diesel, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, said, "This is a film where brotherhood was introduced to our millennium, by myself and my brother Pablo. The person that was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker."

The screening turned emotional as many people in the audience were seen crying and giving the cast a standing ovation after the film ended.

Thanking fans for their continued love towards the franchise, Diesel told the audience, "I just want you all to know, the only reason why we're making the finale of Fast for 2028 is because of each and every one of you that has given us your hearts and your loyalty. You make us want to make you all proud."

'Fast & Furious,' released in 2001, introduced Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner. The action film later grew into one of Hollywood's biggest franchises, earning over $7 billion worldwide.