Vineet Kumar Singh Of Chhaava Fame Was Stranded At Dubai Airport Amid Middle East Airspace Closure: Now, Finally Back Home!

New Delhi: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh of Chhaava fame has safely landed back in Mumbai after being stranded at the Dubai airport for hours amid the airspace closure due to the rising Middle East tensions. Vineet shared two Instagram Stories informing fans and sharing his whereabouts.

Vineet Kumar Singh Stranded In Dubai

His post, shared late Monday night, read, “I am at Dubai Airport. 9:23pm Dubai Time. Immigration done. Waiting at the Gate for my flight. Fingers crossed," sparking concern. At the time, several domestic and international flights were disrupted following the sudden closure of airspace over parts of the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.

On Tuesday morning, he shared an update with his fans and followers on the platform. He wrote, "Landed (airplane emoji). Mumbai (red heart emoji)."

Middle East Airspace Closure

The airspace restrictions were implemented shortly after Iran launched at least six missiles towards US bases in Qatar, reportedly in retaliation for strikes on its nuclear infrastructure.

Officials had described the airspace closure as a precautionary and temporary measure. Bahrain and Kuwait had also closed their countries' airspace temporarily.

After landing in Mumbai, Vineet Kumar Singh told News 18, "We were clueless around 10 pm. Then we got the news that boarding started. Flight takeoff was little late but everything was fine. Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport staff helped everyone."

About Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh, known for Mukkabaaz, City of Gold, Bombay Talkies and Gangs of Wasseypur. He made his debut as lead actor in the 2018 Anurag Kashyap film Mukkabaaz. He was recently seen in Chhaava, Jaat and Superboys of Malegaon.