/Viola Davis, Bethany Joy Lenz pay emotional tributes to Hayden Panettiere after actress’ death at 36

"What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name," wrote Viola Davis.