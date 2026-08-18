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  • /Viola Davis, Bethany Joy Lenz pay emotional tributes to Hayden Panettiere after actress’ death at 36

Viola Davis, Bethany Joy Lenz pay emotional tributes to Hayden Panettiere after actress’ death at 36

Hollywood is mourning actress Hayden Panettiere, who died at the age of 36, as friends and co-stars remember her talent, warmth and remarkable presence on screen.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
Viola Davis, Bethany Joy Lenz pay emotional tributes to Hayden Panettiere after actress’ death at 36
Image Credit: Instagram

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