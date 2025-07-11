‘Violence Intersected With Dream’: Kapil Sharma Issues First Statement After Attack On Café By Khalistani Extremists

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma has broken his silence following a violent attack on his newly inaugurated café, Kap’s Café, in Surrey, Canada. The establishment was vandalized in the early hours of Friday, with Khalistani extremists allegedly behind the attack.

Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared an emotional statement through the café’s official account: “We opened Kap’s Café with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

The post further added: “Thank you for your support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This café exists because of your belief in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Café remains a place of warmth and community.”

Details of the Attack

According to a report by The Indian Express, at least eight gunshots were fired at the café. Surrey police confirmed receiving a report of shots fired at approximately 1:50 a.m. Officers responded quickly, discovering that the bullets had damaged the property while staff members were still present inside.

“Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside,” read a statement from Surrey Police, released on Thursday, July 10.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The café also extended gratitude to both Surrey and Delta Police for their swift response and efforts to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Who Was Behind the Attack?

Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative from the banned terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and one of India’s most wanted individuals, has claimed responsibility for the attack via social media.

Laddi alleged that an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show mocked Nihang Sikhs through comments about their attire and behavior. He claimed the remarks were offensive to Sikh values and spiritual identity.

“This mockery is an attack on the dignity of Nihang Singhs. No religion or spiritual tradition should be made fun of in the name of comedy,” his statement read.

Laddi also claimed attempts were made to contact Kapil Sharma’s management team to express their displeasure before the attack, but said these were ignored.

“All our calls were ignored,” he wrote.

Kap’s Café, located in central Surrey, opened its doors on July 4, just days before the attack. Canadian authorities are actively investigating the incident, while Indian intelligence agencies are closely monitoring developments. Kapil Sharma and his family are also expected to receive increased security in light of the threats.