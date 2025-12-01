Vipul Amrutlal Shah Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Unveils First Track Shubhaarambh

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has expanded his creative ventures with the launch of a brand-new music label, Sunshine Music. Renowned for delivering cinema with lasting emotional impact and chart-topping soundtracks, Shah is now stepping into the music industry with the aim of discovering and nurturing fresh talent.

First Track Shubhaarambh Unvieled

Marking this new beginning, the label’s first track, Shubhaarambh, was unveiled today in a special ceremony at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. Vipul Amrutlal Shah and acclaimed actor Shefali Shah were present at the launch, making the moment both auspicious and deeply personal. With Shubhaarambh, Sunshine Music sets the tone for the diverse, high-quality musical content it intends to champion.

Shah’s films have long been celebrated for their soulful soundtracks, with titles such as Namastey London, London Dreams, Action Replayy and Singh Is Kinng consistently ranked among Bollywood’s most memorable music albums.

Vipul Shah's Films

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's acclaimed filmography includes Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, and Namastey London, along with more recent productions like The Kerala Story and OMG 2. His career spans both direction and production, featuring collaborations with leading stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

Shefali Shah Films

Shefali Shah, who graced the launch, is celebrated for her powerhouse performances across a wide range of films and series. Her notable works include Monsoon Wedding (2001), Satya (1998), Jalsa (2022), the blockbuster Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), and Brothers (2015). In recent years, she has earned widespread acclaim for Darlings (2022), Three of Us (2022), and her Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime.

With Sunshine Music now stepping into the spotlight, fans can expect a new wave of melodious, meaningful and creatively rich musical offerings.