Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Ranks Among IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films Of 2026

New Delhi: Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by and starring Vir Das, has officially emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, securing a spot on IMDb’s prestigious “Most Anticipated Films of 2026” list. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the spy comedy has been generating strong buzz ever since its quirky announcement and trailer launch, thanks to its fresh, humour-driven take on the espionage genre.

Starring Vir Das alongside Mona Singh, the film promises a high-energy mix of comedy, chaos, and undercover drama. Standing alongside big-ticket titles such as Ramayana, Dhurandhar Part 2, Toxic, King, and The Raja Saab, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has clearly carved out its own space, proving its growing popularity well ahead of its January 16, 2026 theatrical release.

After an entertaining and unconventional announcement, Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the trailer, which instantly struck a chord with audiences. Directed by Vir Das himself, the trailer delivers on its promise of a laugh riot, further amplifying excitement around the film. With anticipation already running high, its inclusion in IMDb’s coveted list comes as no surprise.

Vir Das, who has previously starred in films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company, reunites with Aamir Khan Productions for the second time after Delhi Belly. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos marks another significant collaboration between the actor-comedian and the production house.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers had also shared a fun promotional video featuring Aamir Khan and Vir Das, where the two were seen engaging in a light-hearted debate over different trailer cuts. The clip quickly went viral, further drawing attention to the project.

Announcing the trailer release, the makers wrote, “A young crazy version or perfectionist ka vision, which cut will make the cut? To know, you’ll have to wait till tomorrow. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos trailer out tomorrow.”

With strong early buzz and a distinctive comic spin on the spy genre, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most eagerly awaited releases.