Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004687https://zeenews.india.com/people/vir-das-happy-patel-khatarnak-jasoos-ranks-among-imdb-s-most-anticipated-films-of-2026-3004687.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleVir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Ranks Among IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films Of 2026
HAPPY PATEL: KHATARNAK JASOOS

Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Ranks Among IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films Of 2026

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is an upcoming Hindi-language spy comedy scheduled for theatrical release on January 16, 2026. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 10:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Ranks Among IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films Of 2026(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by and starring Vir Das, has officially emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, securing a spot on IMDb’s prestigious “Most Anticipated Films of 2026” list. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the spy comedy has been generating strong buzz ever since its quirky announcement and trailer launch, thanks to its fresh, humour-driven take on the espionage genre.

Starring Vir Das alongside Mona Singh, the film promises a high-energy mix of comedy, chaos, and undercover drama. Standing alongside big-ticket titles such as Ramayana, Dhurandhar Part 2, Toxic, King, and The Raja Saab, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has clearly carved out its own space, proving its growing popularity well ahead of its January 16, 2026 theatrical release.

After an entertaining and unconventional announcement, Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the trailer, which instantly struck a chord with audiences. Directed by Vir Das himself, the trailer delivers on its promise of a laugh riot, further amplifying excitement around the film. With anticipation already running high, its inclusion in IMDb’s coveted list comes as no surprise.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vir Das, who has previously starred in films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company, reunites with Aamir Khan Productions for the second time after Delhi Belly. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos marks another significant collaboration between the actor-comedian and the production house.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers had also shared a fun promotional video featuring Aamir Khan and Vir Das, where the two were seen engaging in a light-hearted debate over different trailer cuts. The clip quickly went viral, further drawing attention to the project.

Announcing the trailer release, the makers wrote, “A young crazy version or perfectionist ka vision, which cut will make the cut? To know, you’ll have to wait till tomorrow. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos trailer out tomorrow.”

With strong early buzz and a distinctive comic spin on the spy genre, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most eagerly awaited releases.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

mamata banerjee protest
West Bengal CM Mamata To Lead Protest In Kolkata Tomorrow Following ED Raids
West Bengal
Where Did I-PAC Chief Pratik Jain Work Before? Mamata’s Poll Strategist Is...
holiday feasts wellness
Holiday Feasts, Balanced Living: Everyday Wellness For The Party Season
Ankle boots
Trendy Women’s Ankle And Chelsea Boots For Winter Styling On Amazon
Delhi Riots
Delhi Riots: Sharjeel Imam Ends Defence, Denies Link With Umar Khalid
extra strong coffee trend
India's Love For Extra- Strong Coffee? Know The Science Why Bold Taste Wins
Kokata
Action Needed Against Bengal CM Or Wrong Message Will Go Out: Suvendu Adhikari
Mamata Banerjee ED raids
ED Moves Calcutta High Court Over Obstruction During I-PAC Raids
VB-G RAM-G Bill
Jharkhand Opposes Central Provisions On VB-GRAM-G: Minister Says No Compromise
Lunch Box
Smart And Durable Lunch Boxes For Daily Meals On Amazon