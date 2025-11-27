Vir Das Shares Satirical Take On Mumbai Smog: Says His Lungs Have ‘Adjusted’ To Pollution

Mumbai has been covered in a thick layer of smog throughout the week, making the city look hazy and polluted. The air quality is getting worse day by day, and Mumbai is now moving deeper into the ‘very poor’ air category. The situation has become alarming as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached a severe level, showing how unhealthy and difficult the air has become for people to breathe and carry on with daily life.

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das began his day with a witty remark about Mumbai’s worsening air quality, joking that he has reached a stage where coughing is no longer needed because his lungs have already “adjusted” to the pollution.

He shared a video on Instagram from his living room in Mumbai, using a smoke filter to highlight the issue. The video had a text that read “Morning from Mumbai.” In the clip, he says, “Morning from Mumbai, hope everyone is doing fine. I’m not going to cough anymore, my lungs have already adapted. You think this smoke is outside? No, this is what’s happening inside you.”

Who is Vir Das?

Vir Das began his journey in entertainment as a stand-up comedian before moving into films. He has acted in movies like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Go Goa Gone. In 2017, he performed his first Netflix comedy special, Abroad Understanding. Over the course of his career, Vir has done around 35 plays, more than 100 stand-up shows, 18 films, eight TV shows, and six comedy specials. In 2019, he made his American television debut with the series Whiskey Cavalier. He later won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing.

Vir’s last film appearance was in 2022 in The Bubble, a comedy movie directed by Judd Apatow. The film stars Karen Gillan, Vir Das, Pedro Pascal, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Guz Khan, Peter Serafinowicz, and Harry Trevaldwyn. The story follows the cast and crew of a major action movie who try to shoot a sequel while quarantined in a luxury hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently on the web, Vir appeared in the fictional series Call Me Bae starring Ananya Panday. The show also features Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

