Viral: Did Karan Aujla repost influencer’s reel on Kiara Advani’s rude behaviour? Find out here

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has found himself in the middle of a buzz after the 'For A Reason' singer allegedly reposted a video criticising Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's rude behaviour on a flight.

Originally posted by Instagram user Kartikey Tiwari, the screenshot of the repost has been going viral on social media, quickly sparking conversations.

Influencer claims rude reaction

In the video, Tiwari claimed that his mother briefly sat in Kiara Advani’s assigned seat due to a mix-up. An air hostess soon pointed out the mistake, after which his mother immediately moved to the correct seat. Despite the issue being resolved quickly, Tiwari alleged that Kiara reacted with what he described as a “disgusted” expression.

Tiwari further alleged that after the flight landed, an air hostess requested a photograph with the actors, but they declined, citing that they were running late before exiting the aircraft.

The video later gained traction after being shared by a popular Instagram news page. This repost drew further attention when Karan Aujla briefly reshared the clip on his own Instagram account. Although the post was visible only for a short time, screenshots soon surfaced on Reddit, sparking speculation about the singer’s intent among users.

Netizens Reaction

One netizen commented, “Maybe it was accidental, because this feature on Instagram truly sucks.” Another added, “Damn, true. You’re meant to share it with someone and you end up reposting it instead.” A third user remarked, “Looks like a mistake, but if it was intentional, then Aujla should think about his own behaviour rather than others, lol.”

The video is no longer visible on Karan Aujla’s Instagram profile, suggesting it was removed shortly after being reposted. Neither Aujla nor Kiara Advani has publicly responded to the incident so far.