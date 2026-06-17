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  • /Viral fame backfires: Gurugram police take action against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra

Viral fame backfires: Gurugram police take action against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra

Gurugram Police have booked Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra under the IT Act and BNS over a viral video. The case highlights how social media content can quickly lead to serious legal consequences.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Viral fame backfires: Gurugram police take action against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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