/Viral fame backfires: Gurugram police take action against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra

Speaking about the fallout from the controversy, Jangra said he had faced intense online trolling and lost his job. "Ab ghar waalo ko dekhta hoon to bohot zyada regret feel hota hai ki kyu gaya tha us show mein mai," he said while describing the impact on his family. (Now, whenever I look at my family, I feel a lot of regret and keep wondering why I went to that show in the first place.)