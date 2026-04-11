Viral Mahakumbh-Fame, Monalisa, found to be a minor, POCSO case filed against husband

Renowned as the “Viral Mahakumbh girl,” Monalisa has once again found herself at the centre of a fresh controversy, just a month after her marriage to a Muslim man grabbed widespread attention and made headlines across social media and news platforms.

Hospital records claim Monalisa is a minor

As reported by India Today, the Khargone Police in Madhya Pradesh has registered a POCSO case against her husband, Farman, after an investigation allegedly confirmed that Monalisa is a minor. He has also been booked under charges of criminal conspiracy and unlawful marriage under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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According to official hospital records cited by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, making her 16 years, 2 months, and 12 days old at the time of her marriage on March 11 this year.

The report further states that the investigation began at the Nainar Deva Temple in Kerala, where the marriage was solemnised. Temple authorities informed investigators that the ceremony was conducted based on the ages mentioned in the couple’s Aadhaar cards. The marriage was later registered at a Gram Panchayat office using a birth certificate that investigators have found to be fraudulent.

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The certificate, issued by the Maheshwar Municipality, reportedly listed her date of birth as January 1, 2008—nearly two years earlier than the government hospital records. The Commission has directed local authorities to cancel the allegedly forged document.

The Commission has also flagged the possible involvement of political actors and organisations in the case. Advocate Pratham Dubey, who presented the matter before the Commission on March 17, claimed that CPI(M) leaders from Kerala and members of the Popular Front of India were involved in facilitating the marriage.

He further alleged that the marriage was part of a deliberate attempt to build a counter-narrative around “Love Jihad.”

The Commission has summoned the Directors General of Police of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to its New Delhi headquarters on April 22 and has sought progress reports from both states every three days until the investigation is completed.

Who is Monalisa?

Monalisa is a teenager who rose to sudden fame in India after her photographs from the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj went viral on social media. She was selling rudraksh garlands at the Triveni Sangam when her striking appearance caught public attention, leading to widespread popularity online. She soon attracted influencers, media attention, and fan crowds at the mela, and was later reportedly offered modelling opportunities.

She later married her boyfriend in an interfaith ceremony held at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Kerala. According to a report by Republic World, her husband, Farman Khan, said the couple had been in a relationship for six months and met during a film shoot.