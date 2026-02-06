Advertisement
MRUNAL THAKUR

VIRAL: Mrunal Thakur’s 'pregnant' look from movie sets LEAKED - check out inside!

VIRAL PICS: Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan will be seen together in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Mrunal Thakur is in news, and this time it is not for her personal life but news coming in from her movie sets. Internet is abuzz with her leaked photos from a film set where she can be seen donning a pregnant woman's avatar. Actor Varun Dhawan is also seen along with the actress in the pictures.

Mrunal Thakur's Viral Pics

The leaked photos show Mrunal wearing a fake baby bump for a movie role. Fans got excited after the pictures went viral, speculating more about the upcoming project. Mrunal wore a breezy peach coloured midi dress with a blue cardigan over it and paired it with white sneakers.

Varun, on the other hand looked dapper in a blue jeans and black shirt. Check out the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The PapCode (@thepapcode)

Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan will be seen together in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie has a strong ensemble star cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. 

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5.

About Mrunal Thakur's next 

The actress has Do Deewane Seher Mein in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film features will hit the theatres on February 20, 2026.

She also has Adivi Sesh’s much-talked about suspense thriller Dacoit in her kitty. The movie will release sometime in April this year.

The actress has been in news for her alleged romance with Dhanush. However, she has time and again slammed the rumours about her link-up.

 

