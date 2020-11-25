हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Viral pics from Malaika Arora's playdate with son Arhaan Khan

Dressed in athleisure, Malaika Arora can be seen enjoying the game inside her building premises.

Viral pics from Malaika Arora&#039;s playdate with son Arhaan Khan
Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who recently returned to Mumbai from Dharamshala, spent quality time with her son Arhaan Khan playing cricket. Pictures of Malla from the playdate have taken over the internet and how! The mother-son duo enjoyed the game in the building premises. 

Dressed in athleisure, Malaika can be seen both batting and bowling in the photos, which also features her pet dog Casper. 

Here are the now-viral photos we are talking about. Some of them were also shared by a few fan clubs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nir_haan (@nir_haan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nir_haan (@nir_haan)

Malaika touched down in Mumbai a few days ago after her Dharamshala vacation with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and BFF Kareena Kapoor. Kareena, along with son Taimur flew to the hills to be with husband Saif Ali Khan on Diwali and Malaika also accompanied them. Arjun and Saif are shooting for 'Bhoot Police' in Dharamshala.

Take a look at some of the pictures from their vacation:

On the work front, Malaika Arora just finished the shoot of 'India's Best Dancer' as a judge.

