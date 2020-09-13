Viral: Shamita Shetty's tweet on 'death of democracy' after Kangana Ranaut's office was demolished by BMC

New Delhi: Actress Shamita Shetty has occupied a spot on the trends list after her tweet on Kangana Ranaut's office demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) went viral. Kangana's plush office in Mumbai's Palli Hill was partly demolished by the BMC earlier this week amid her bitter face-off with the Maharashtra government over her PoK remark. The Bombay High Court, however, soon gave a stay order on the demolition and sought a reply from the BMC.

The demolition drive by the BMC was condemned by many Bollywood stars and Shamita, too, voiced her opinion and tweeted, "I won't go into the merit or demerit of what Kangana said. She has freedom of speech, but what happened yesterday seemed undignified shocking & v v wrong! Democracy, human/property safety compromised with goondaism? Am a proud Indian and always felt safe in Mumbai but now.. saddened and unnerved! #DeathofDemocracy!"

Kangana Ranaut's remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) drew the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC.

Before the demolition work, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body.

The actress arrived in Mumbai on the same day and all through her journey from Manali, she kept tweeting about the BMC officials bringing down her property.