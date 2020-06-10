Viral: This video of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor taking a trash bin to buy liquor will leave you in splits! - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, known in the movie business for his perfect comic timings other than the villainous roles he played in early phase of his career is now an avid social media user. His hilarious posts often bring a smile on fans' faces and this latest video will surely tickle your funnybones.

Shakti Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram where he's seen carrying a trash bin on his head and walking towards the society gate to buy liquor. Watch it here:

He is quite active on the social media platform and often shares interesting videos and pictures.

Shakti Kapoor has starred in over 700 movies in his illustrious career so far. He got married to Shivangi Kolhapure and the couple has two children - Siddhanth and Shraddha Kapoor - both are actors.

The veteran actor was also seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss season 5'.