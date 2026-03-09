Viral video: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan dancing on Salman Khan’s iconic song at a wedding

New Delhi: At the wedding ceremony of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji, Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan stole the limelight with their dance. Twinning in electric blue traditional outfits, the glam couple grooved to Salman Khan's Salaam-E-Ishq track.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan viral dance

The videos of their dance have gone viral on the internet. Joining Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on-stage was Nita Ambani alongside other guests at the celebration. In the videos online, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen enjoying their moment of dance together, grooving to the happy vibe and interacting with others on-stage.

Aishwarya wore a stunning blue Anarkali while Abhishek was seen in white pants paired with a blue bandhgala - making a style statement.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were also spotted at the wedding ceremony of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. Aishwarya was clicked in a beautiful embroidered light blue floor-length Anarkali and Abhishek complemented her look with a black bandhgala.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2023 historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: II. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand was seen in Housefull 5 (2025), directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in 'King; - an action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He also has Raja Shivaji, a historical film directed by Riteish Deshmukh, which also stars Sanjay Dutt.