Viral Video: Akshay Kumar Helps Woman Seeking Financial Aid Outside Polling Booth

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar was among the celebrities who stepped out to cast their vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday morning. During the visit, a video of the actor interacting with a woman seeking financial help has gone viral on social media.

In the widely circulated clip, Akshay Kumar is seen exiting the polling booth when a woman approaches him with a piece of paper in her hand. She is heard saying, “Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo” (My father is in huge debt, please help him).

The actor is seen stopping to listen to her concerns and asking his team to take her contact details. When the woman attempts to touch his feet, Akshay gently stops her before getting into his car. The gesture has won hearts online, with fans praising the actor for his humility and kindness.

Fans React to the Viral Video

Reacting to the clip, one social media user wrote, “Respect Akshay Kumar sir.”

Another commented, “Bade dilwala.”

Several users described the actor’s gesture as “humble,” while one wrote, “Salman Khan aur Akshay Kumar bahut bade dil ke hain.”

Speaking to reporters at the polling venue, Akshay appealed to Mumbaikars to exercise their right to vote. He said, “This is the day the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote. Now it’s our turn, we should step out and vote to elect the right person. If you want to be the real hero of Mumbai, then instead of dialogues, come and vote.”

Polling took place across 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Several other well-known personalities were also spotted at polling booths, including Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, and Gulzar.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, alongside Saif Ali Khan. His upcoming projects also include Bhoot Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome to the Jungle.