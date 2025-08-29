VIRAL VIDEO: Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan In Ugly Fight On 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' Sets After Crew Member Beaten By Locals - WATCH

New Delhi: Chaos unfolded on the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj after a crew member was beaten up by locals during an argument, while a heated exchange between the lead actors added to the drama. Viral videos from the chaotic scene are now circulating on social media.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Crew BEATEN Up By 3 Men

In a now-viral video sparking tension on social media, high drama unfolded on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, where a crew member was allegedly beaten by locals. Reports suggest the clash began after an argument between the crew and locals, which quickly escalated. Some circulating clips, captioned 'Bollywood director beaten up by public,' even claim the man attacked was the film's director. While the makers of the film are yet to comment on the shocking incident, viral videos show locals attempting to diffuse the situation before more people joined in, causing chaos until police arrived to bring matters under control.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Sara Ali Khan's Ugly Fight On PPAW2 Sets

Another viral video from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 has created a buzz on social media. The clip shows Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in a heated argument, further adding to the on-set chaos. Circulating on Reddit, the video captures the two inside a car engaged in a tense exchange, raising speculation about trouble on set. However, makers are yet to confirm whether it was real or just a sequence for the film, with reports suggesting it is likely part of the shoot and not an actual fight between the lead actors.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Cast, Release Date And More

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. According to a report by Pinkvilla, unlike the first film which featured two female leads, the sequel will have three female leads. The film will see Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. While the plot of this comic caper has been kept under wraps, sources confirm that Mudassar Aziz will return as director. Unlike the 2019 remake, the sequel is said to be an original story. Although the release date has not been officially announced, reports suggest the film will hit cinemas in the second half of 2026.