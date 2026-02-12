VIRAL VIDEO: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert midway in Delhi, calls out men for allegedly harassing women

New Delhi: Popular singer Jasmine Sandlas recently was in Delhi for a concert which she had to stop midway her performance after she saw some men allegedly harassing women fans. According to India Today report, the 'Shararat' singer halted her live act and asked her security to intervene.

Jasmine Sandlas performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, when this incident occurred. The video from the concert has gone viral after it was shared widely on social media. Jasmine can be heard saying in the video: "Security, can you please remove these two guys?...Kudiya na tang kar dene (They are troubling these women). Aapa gawange hi nahii jab tak kudiya safe nah feel karti (I will not perform if women don't feel safe in my concert)

Interestingly, Jasmine was joined by actress Ayesha Khan, who featured in Shararat along with Krystal D'Souza. The two grooved to her peppy Dhurandhar dance number, making the crowd go berserk.

She recently sang the superhit track Shararat in Dhurandhar along with Madhubanti Bagchi of 'Aaj Ki Raat' song. Some of her other chartbusters include Nasha, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Devil Yaar Naa Miley, Sip Sip, Laavan, Gulaabi Queen, and Taras among many others.

Other than Jasmine, Jazzy B also performed at the live concert in Delhi. He is know for his iconic dance numbers including Naag, Dil Luteya, Rail Gaddi, Gaddi, Miss Karda, and This Party Getting to name a few.