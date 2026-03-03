Viral Video: Karan Aujla pays off Rs 22,000 worth pending dues of Mumbai auto drivers during his P-Pop Culture Tour

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is currently busy with India tour of P-Pop Culture Tour. While in Mumbai for the concert, he recently had a heartwarming moment which was captured and shared on social media by British-Sikh filmmaker Sanvir Singh on Instagram.

Karan Aujla took an auto-ride in Mumbai and unexpectedly the rickshaw was stopped by the Mumbai Police. Reportedly, the auto driver had pending dues amounting to Rs 17,000 and after the singer got to know about it, he asked his team to clear the entire amount on the spot.

What followed was, not just 1 auto driver but another one also came in and requested to help. Reportedly, Karan gave Rs 5000 to the second auto driver too.

P-Pop Culture India Tour Schedule

Singer Karan Aujla kickstarted his India tour on February 28 with the first concert held in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He is scheduled to perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 3 as part of special Holi Edition concerts.

Next stop being Ahmedabad on March 7, followed by Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), and Bengaluru (March 29). In April, he is set to perform in Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10), and Ludhiana (April 12).