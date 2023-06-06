Viral Video: Malaika Arora's Sultry Dance On 'Ram Chahe Leela' In Sexy Black Saree Makes Fans Gasp For Breath

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is an actress and dancer who needs no introduction. Be it her looks, her fitness levels, or her dance, she never fails to amaze her fans. Each time the actress drops pictures on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. Malla is definitely one of those actresses who are aging in reverse and her recent dance video is proof. A video of Malaika dancing on 'Ram Chahe Leela' is going viral and fans are gasping for breath!

Malaika has taken the internet by storm with her scintillating dance performance to the hit song, her sultry expressions are to die for. Watch the viral video here:

In the video, the stunning diva has set hearts with her stunning moves in a sexy black saree with a backless blouse. In a performance that oozed glamour, Malaika proved again that she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. She performed on the stage of the popular TV reality show 'India's Best Dancer.' Ram Chahe Leela is a song from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Goliyon ki Rasleela: RamLeela,' it featured Priyanka Chopra in a sexy avatar and Malaika is doing full justice with the song and her look.

On the personal front

Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for quite some time now. The two often go out on vacations at exotic destinations together and share photos with each other on social media. Recently, they had gone on a trip to Berlin and Austria.

Recently, she made headlines after she shared a semi-nude picture of her beau Arjun Kapoor on social mediaand was trolled badly. Arjun Kapoor also opened up about how the actress' pregnancy rumours earlier this year affected him. He said, "I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings."

On the work front

Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in her debut show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which gave her fans an insight into her personal life. Apart from this, Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.