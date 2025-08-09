Just like her fitness enthusiast son, Milind Soman's mother also loves to stay on top of her fitness game even at the age of 86. Milind took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself and her mother skipping on the balcony amidst a cloud-filled, beautiful backdrop.

In the next clip, Milind is replaced by his better half, Ankita Konwar, while Milind's mother keeps going strong. Sharing the inspiring clip on social media, the 'Emergency' actor wrote, "Family skipping time... Aai is now 86, and skipping is something she does every day, apart from yoga and other movements. Long life, health and happiness to all !!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Watch Viral Video:

Back in July, Milind and Ankita successfully completed the triathlon challenge in Kolhapur, which included a 3.8km swim in the Rajaram lake, along with 180km cycling, and a 10 km run. The 59-year-old actor dropped a few videos and photos of the couple riding the bicycle.

The post further showed Milind and Ankita posing by the lake and running on the road in the dark. "Superfabulous weekend in Kolhapur, the triathlon capital of India, with @ankita_earthy cycling her first 180km with me, that too after a 3.8km swim in Rajaram lake...also did a 10km run post that to cool down super support from @vaibhavbelgaonkar and his fantastic team we will be back !!!!,"

Milind wrote, spilling his experience of the triathlon. Before this, Milind performed a 30-second pull-up while enjoying the Mumbai rains. The '16 December' actor took to his IG and shared a video of himself performing a slow 30-second push-up on what seemed to be a bar in the park. "30seconds up, 30seconds down...sometimes, just one is enough! Getting over a bit of jet lag, great to feel the Mumbai rain again .. thank you for your patience @ankita_earthy," he captioned the motivational clip.