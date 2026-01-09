Viral Video: Prabhas Fans Carry Fake Crocodiles Into Theatres To Recreate Raja Saab Trailer Scene

New Delhi: As Prabhas’ The Raja Saab stormed into theatres on January 9, the day turned into a grand celebration, with fans thronging cinema halls to watch the superstar on the big screen.

Multiple theatres witnessed massive crowds from the early hours of the morning, as fans queued up for the first shows of The Raja Saab.

Several fans were spotted carrying stuffed crocodiles to the screenings to mark the film’s release. Number of videos circulating on social media show fans holding the props above their heads as they entered cinema halls.

Notably, the “crocodiles” were fake props inspired by a scene from the film’s trailer, in which Prabhas’ character is seen hurling a crocodile during an action sequence.

Prabhas Fans Carry ‘Crocodiles’ in Theatres

Several viral clips captured the enthusiasm of fans, who were seen cheering loudly while carrying the crocodile props inside theatres.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab is expected to earn around ₹8.26 crore in India on its opening day across all languages, as per estimates at the time of filing this report. The pan-India film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Raja Saab is a fantasy horror-comedy that stars Prabhas as Raja, a carefree man living with his grandmother, who suffers from memory loss and constantly urges him to find his long-lost grandfather.

About The Raja Saab

Written and helmed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in pivotal roles, adding charm and freshness to the film’s eerie yet colourful world.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while music is composed by Thaman S.

The film has generated significant buzz, as Prabhas steps into uncharted territory with this project. Notably, The Raja Saab marks the actor’s first full-fledged horror entertainer.