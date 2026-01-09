Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004871https://zeenews.india.com/people/viral-video-prabhas-fans-carry-fake-crocodiles-into-theatres-to-recreate-raja-saab-trailer-scene-3004871.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleViral Video: Prabhas Fans Carry Fake Crocodiles Into Theatres To Recreate Raja Saab Trailer Scene
THE RAJA SAAB

Viral Video: Prabhas Fans Carry Fake Crocodiles Into Theatres To Recreate Raja Saab Trailer Scene

The Raja Saab is a 2026 Indian Telugu-language fantasy horror-comedy film that premiered in theaters today, January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festive season. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Prabhas Fans Carry Fake Crocodiles Into Theatres To Recreate Raja Saab Trailer Scene(Source: X)

New Delhi: As Prabhas’ The Raja Saab stormed into theatres on January 9, the day turned into a grand celebration, with fans thronging cinema halls to watch the superstar on the big screen.

Multiple theatres witnessed massive crowds from the early hours of the morning, as fans queued up for the first shows of The Raja Saab. 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Memes Masthi (@memes.masthi_)

Several fans were spotted carrying stuffed crocodiles to the screenings to mark the film’s release. Number of videos circulating on social media show fans holding the props above their heads as they entered cinema halls.

Notably, the “crocodiles” were fake props inspired by a scene from the film’s trailer, in which Prabhas’ character is seen hurling a crocodile during an action sequence.

Prabhas Fans Carry ‘Crocodiles’ in Theatres

Several viral clips captured the enthusiasm of fans, who were seen cheering loudly while carrying the crocodile props inside theatres.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab is expected to earn around ₹8.26 crore in India on its opening day across all languages, as per estimates at the time of filing this report. The pan-India film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Raja Saab is a fantasy horror-comedy that stars Prabhas as Raja, a carefree man living with his grandmother, who suffers from memory loss and constantly urges him to find his long-lost grandfather.

About The Raja Saab

Written and helmed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in pivotal roles, adding charm and freshness to the film’s eerie yet colourful world.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while music is composed by Thaman S.

The film has generated significant buzz, as Prabhas steps into uncharted territory with this project. Notably, The Raja Saab marks the actor’s first full-fledged horror entertainer.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Anvesha Satellite
Defence Satellite Anvesha Launches January Twelve
Jammu Kashmir cold wave
Severe Cold Wave Freezes Dal Lake As J-K, Ladakh Reel Under Sub-Zero Temps
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 09-01-2026 Suvarna Keralam SK-35 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Iran Protests 2026
Iran Anti-Khamenei Protests Escalate: 10 Key Points On Nationwide Unrest
men jeans
Men’s Jeans to Grab in the Grand Garage Edition Sale
I-PAC raids West Bengal
Full Story Of The Coal Smuggling Case, Hawala Links, And Calcutta HC Battle
men winter jackets
Grand Garage Edition Sale Steals: Men’s Jackets That Upgrade Your Style
snap result 2025
Snap Result 2025 OUT At snaptest.org: Check How To Download SIU MBA Scorecard
BMC Election 2026
BMC Elections 2026 LIVE: 3-Year Wait Ends, BJP vs Shiv Sena vs Congress
protest
TMC MPs protest outside Amit Shah’s Office After ED Raids, Back Mamata Banerje