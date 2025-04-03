VIRAL VIDEO: Ranveer Singh Spotted In Mumbai Amid Dhurandhar Shoot Sparks Fan Frenzy - WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse Ranveer Singh has been shooting for his next film at multiple locations, Recently, the actor made a short pit stop amid his shooting day at a store in Mumbai, and within minutes, hundreds of people thronged the location to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstar. The video swiftly went viral, and Ranveer's new look further excited fans.

In the viral video, a full fan frenzy can be seen as people shout his name from every corner. Ranveer waved and greeted the huge crowd politely as he left the store, making it a full-on superstar spotting for the day. Fans turned the road into a fan pit just to get a glimpse of the actor. The star showered love, took selfies, and even shook hands with a few fans, despite the uncontrollable crowd, and can be seen getting mobbed.

Talking about Ranveer Singh's next, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar promises to be a high-octane action thriller, with production commencing in July 2024. The film delves into the world of RAW (India's foreign intelligence agency) during the 1970s and 1980s.

Earlier, Directed by Aditya Dhar shared the updates of the film and praises Ranveer Singh, ''Yes, we are currently filming it. We will try to release it by the end of this year. I am happy with the outcome; it’s shaping up really well."

Praising Ranveer Singh Dhar further added, ''Ranveer Singh has outdone himself in the film.'', as per News 18.

Apart from Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh also has Dhoom 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Fans eagerly anticipate more details regarding both projects.

Dhurandhar's release date is yet to be announced.