BADSHAH

Viral Video: Rapper Badshah Takes A Dig At Donald Trump In New Jersey Tour Over Tariffs

Badshah Roasts Trump: Badshah's wordplay at the concert in New Jersey left fans laughing out loud.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Rapper Badshah Takes A Dig At Donald Trump In New Jersey Tour Over TariffsPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian rapper Badshah who is currently on 'Unfinished USA Tour' in North America made heads turn with his performance and some light moments shared in between. During his recent gig in New Jersey, Badshah did a subtle roast of the US President Donald Trump over his massive tariff hikes.

Badshah Roasts Trump

While performing to his Bollywood number 'Tareefan' from 'Veere Di Wedding', the rapper instead of singing original lyrics of 'Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu' (How many compliments do you want?), Badshah quipped: 'Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko' (How much tariff does Trump want?), leaving the audiences in splits.

Badshah's wordplay left fans laughing out loud.

For the unversed, Trump levied huge tariffs on Indian goods last month, alleging that New Delhi's imports of Russian oil was aiding war in Ukraine.

Badshah’s North American tour follows successful performances in the UK, UAE, and Canada. His upcoming shows are lined-up in Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago. Nora Fatehi and Mickey Singh also joined him on stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Badshah's Weight Loss Transformation

The rapper has been making for his leaner physique, revealing the lifestyle changes and dedication behind his impressive weight loss transformation. He revealed the secret of his weight loss in a conversation with actor Shilpa Shetty on her wellness show, Shape of You that he focused on reducing portion size rather than following a restrictive diet.

 

 

