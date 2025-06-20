New Delhi: The star-studded Mumbai premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par saw Bollywood’s biggest names in attendance, including Salman Khan, who arrived with heavy security. In a shocking moment, Salman's bodyguard mistakenly stopped Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan who was escorting the actor mistaking him for a fan vidoes of the same is doing rounds on social media.

In viral video, Salman Khan is seen navigating a crowd with tight security. Amid the chaos, his bodyguards mistakenly block Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, pushing him aside. Despite Junaid's attempts to explain, Salman walks on, seemingly unaware of the incident. However, the Maharaj actor was seen keeping his calm as he held the bodyguard's hand and smiled back at him.

Earlier, Salman Khan jokingly claimed that Sitaare Zameen Par was first offered to him before Aamir took it up. The light-hearted moment between the two superstar friends went viral, leaving fans delighted by their playful camaraderie.

The screening of Sitaare Zameen Par was a glamorous star-studded event, attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kabir Khan, and more. Aamir Khan also made a special appearance, posing hand in hand with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, accompanied by his son Azad Rao Khan.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, stars Genelia D’Souza opposite him in the lead. Directed by RS Prasanna, The film stars 10 debutants Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film was released in theatres on June 20.