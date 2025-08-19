Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is one of those actors who enjoy a massive fandom, with his fans ready to go to any lengths to just get a glimpse of him.

In an honest attempt to meet King Khan, social media influencer Shubham Prajapat tried to get into SRK's residence, Mannat, by pretending to be a Zomato delivery boy.

The full video of his failed attempt to meet the Badshaah of Bollywood has been uploaded on social media. The clip opens with Shubam standing outside Mannat, expressing his wish to meet King Khan. As expected, the security does not allow him to enter the residence.

However, Shubam refuses to give up and comes up with a unique plan. He orders two cold coffees from Zomato, one for himself and another one supposedly for Shah Rukh. The delivery guy brings the coffee within just five minutes. In order to bring his plan into action, Shubham requests the actual delivery agent to hand over the delivery bag and let him take the order forward, and after some persuasion, the delivery guy agrees.

Hanging the delivery bag over his shoulder, Shubham confidently walks to Mannat’s main gate, pretending to be there just to deliver cold coffee. However, the guard at the front gate, doesn’t let him in and directs him towards a “secret back door,” used for discreet entries.

An excited Shubham rushes there, thinking he might finally meet Shah Rukh. After reaching the back door, he repeats his same story to another guard, saying he’s there to deliver coffee, possibly sent as a gift.

However, when the guard asks him to call the person who ordered it and Subham fails to do so, his plan begins to crumble. The guard hilariously said: “Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne. (If Shah Rukh Khan himself were to make a call, all the coffee maker would break into a dance for him.)

The abovementioned video might be old, as Shah Rukh and his family have already moved out of Mannat, which is currently under renovation.