VIRAL VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor, Rumoured Beau Rahul Mody Spotted At Saiyaara Screening – WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor At Saiyaara Screening: Mohit Suri’s magic is all over the screens, thanks to Saiyaara. The film marks the chartbuster debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Bollywood’s who's who is praising the newly released rom-com. Adding to the buzz, the OG Aarohi reviewed the film, calling it 'pure cinema' and wrote, 'pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic. Uff…bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai…Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhungi (Uff... felt so emotional after such a long time... I’ll watch it five times just for this moment).'

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody's Viral Video

Amid this, a video is going viral on the internet showing Shraddha Kapoor exiting a theatre after attending a screening of Saiyaara with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody. Shraddha kept it simple in a brown kurta, with Rahul seen walking beside her as they left the venue.

Watch The Viral Video Below!

While this isn't their first public appearance together, the duo has reportedly been dating for a while. Though neither has confirmed the relationship, their social media interactions often drop subtle hints.

Shraddha Kapoor About Her Partner

Shraddha, who chooses to keep her personal life private, did hint at having a significant other. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she shared, 'I really love spending time with my partner - watching a movie, going for dinner, travelling, or even just doing nothing together.' Shraddha's recent Instagram video also fuelled the dating rumours. Adding to that, back in February, the Aashiqui 2 star and Rahul Mody attended a wedding reception together.

Ahaan Panday Reacts To Sharddha Kapoor's Review

After Shraddha Kapoor's raw review of Ahaan Panday's debut film Saiyaara, the newcomer has now reacted to it. Recalling a core memory of working with the Aashiqui 2 star on the sets of Rock On 2 as an AD, Ahaan took to Instagram and reposted Shraddha’s mention. He also added a note in the caption, which read, 'Working under you on Rock On 2, being assigned to fix your piano, the serendipity of assisting on a rock music film, to getting to be a part of one… I remember you taking out the time to speak to me for a few seconds, and your words weighing heavy on me.'

He continued, 'You made me feel seen at a time when very few did, in such a small short conversation and that's why you're magic, maybe a little glimmer of that magic spilled onto me and that's why the universe allowed me to have this moment.'

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's debut film released in theatres on Juky 18 and has been doing blockbuster on Box office. The film is bankrolled by YRF, According to Sacnilk the film has mint Rs 132.25 Cr within 5 days of its release in India.

FAQs

Q. Ahaan Panday Was In Rock On 2 ?

Ahaan worked as an assistant director on Rock On 2.

Q. Is Shraddha Kapoor Dating Rahul Mody Dating?

Neither has officially confirmed the relationship but outings fuelled dating rumours.

Q. How Shraddha Met Rahul?

Shraddha met Rahul Mody on the set of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

Q. Is Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 In Works?

Yes, Shraddha Kapoor Stree 3 is in works, The film will be released in theatres on August 13, 2027.