Viral Video: Tamil Nadu Students Recreate Prabhas’ Iconic 'Salaar' Fight Scene – WATCH

New Delhi: Prabhas starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' took the box office by storm, winning hearts and breaking multiple records. From high-octane action to powerful performances, the film left a lasting impact on audiences. Even after a stellar theatrical run, its dominance continued on OTT, captivating viewers nationwide.

Amid its ongoing OTT craze, the film’s influence was recently seen in Tamil Nadu, where college students recreated the iconic 'coal mine fight' scene. Their viral video, packed with swag and precision, received roaring cheers and applause, proving yet again Salaar's massive cultural impact.

Watch Viral Video Below!

In the viral video, university students in Tamil Nadu recreated the iconic Salaar fight scene. A young man took center stage, channeling Prabhas' mass appeal with the same swag and a strikingly similar outfit, delivering an electrifying performance.

Released in theaters on December 22, 2023, Salaar emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-packed spectacle features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, Garuda Ram, and Easwari Rao.

The film’s unexpected twist perfectly sets the stage for its much-awaited sequel, Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, slated for release in 2026.

Talking about Prabhas, the superstar has an exciting lineup of films, including Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Raja Saab, Spirit, Fauji, and more.