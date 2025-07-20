VIRAL VIDEO: Uorfi Javed REMOVED Lip Filler After 9 Years, Reveals SHOCKING Reason – WATCH

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed left the internet both shocked and concerned. The Traitors fame shared a video on social media, documenting her lip filler dissolving procedure. In the now-viral clip, A doctor is seen injecting her lips Uorfi can be seen groaning in pain her visibly swollen lips and face sparked concern among fans, who flooded the comments wondering what had happened to her.

Watch The Viral Video Below!

Uorfi Javed Removed Lip Fillers After 9 Years

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to share a video documenting her experience of dissolving her lip fillers. She revealed that the reason behind this major step was that her fillers were 'very misplaced.' The Reality show star also shared that she first got lip fillers at the age of 18 and has now decided to get them removed. For the caption Uorfi wrote, "No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced . I will get them again but naturally . I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers , all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing. Finally I found @dr.rickson, trust me he’s the best."

Netizens Reacts To Uorfi's Viral Video

After Uorfi Javed shared the shocking video of her lip fillers removal, netizens were quick to react to the now-viral clip. One wrote, 'It takes a lot of courage to show all this.' Another commented, 'It takes a lot of courage to show the raw and unfiltered footage.' One user said, 'You are absolutely authentic... more power to you.' Another added, 'It takes a lot of guts to show her reality without any hesitation... lots of love, girl.' Netizens applauded Uorfi for her bold decision.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Uorfi Javed won 'The Traitors', hosted by Karan Johar. The show is the Indian adaptation of the international reality series. In its debut season, Javed and Nikita Luther were crowned as joint winners, taking home a cash prize of whopping Rs 70.5 lakh. The Traitors India Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.