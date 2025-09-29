Viral Video: Varun Dhawan’s Driver Abuses A Pedestrian, Actor Steps In To Handle Situation - Watch
Varun Dhawan Viral Video: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is set to release on October 2, 2025 coinciding with Dussehra.
New Delhi: Amid promotions of his upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, actor Varun Dhawan found himself embroiled in an untoward incident where his driver abused a pedestrian. A recent video went viral on social media where a man complained about actor's driver for rash driving.
It caught attention on Reddit and users discussed how Varun jumped in to handle the matter calmly.
Varun Dhawan's Viral Video
In the video, netizens have appreciated the way actor Varun Dhawan for handling the situation gently and not letting it blow out. In the viral video, the man in the video is seen saying, “Inhone mere upar gaadi chadhaya, aur ulta sidha gaali de raha hai." All of this happens in the presence of an official. Varun steps in and comforts the person by saying, “Thik hai, thik hai." Later, the actor is seen leaving in his car.
Varunardo and his driver getting into some minor trouble after an accident. Apparently Varun's driver verbally abused the other guy
Users On Reddit Reacted
One person wrote: Varun has the street smarts to deal with such situations irl, he's level headed, not too emotional or aggressive
Another one said: Bhai ne sahi handle kiya
Hanji hanji karke bina koi drama hue nikal gaya
Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Release
On the work front, Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming release 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. It is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is set to release on October 2, 2025 coinciding with Dussehra.
