Viral video: Who is Lakshay Jaggi? Influencer accused of ignoring Rakul Preet Singh on-stage - Watch what he said
LAKSHAY JAGGI

Viral video: Who is Lakshay Jaggi? Influencer accused of ignoring Rakul Preet Singh on-stage - Watch what he said

Who is Lakshay Jaggi? A famous fitness influencer with around 457k followers on Instagram.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral video: Who is Lakshay Jaggi? Influencer accused of ignoring Rakul Preet Singh on-stage - Watch what he saidPic Courtesy: Instagram

Viral video of the day: Actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently present at an awards night and the video from the event has now gone viral on social media for a totally different reason. Many claimed that the actress was ignored on the stage while presenting an award to an influencer named Lakshay Jaggi. Now, the digital content creator has reacted to the controversy.

Who is Lakshay Jaggi?

Lakshay Jaggi is a fitness influencer with around 457k followers on Instagram. He hogged attention lately after a video went viral showing Rakul Preet presenting him the trophy and after he swiftly exits the stage accepting it - without really exchanging any pleasantries or shaking hands.  Many pointed out and called it 'rude'. 

A post shared by @jaggixontop

Lakshay Jaggi-Rakul Preet Singh controversy

Jaggi has now spoken on the matter and explained how he has been misinterpreted. He made a new video saying: "So you were asking about that Rakul Preet incident… about why I ignored Rakul Preet at the award show… what exactly happened…So the thing was that she was going to receive an award… there was an aunty-type lady in front of me… she passed by me… she was also getting a nice award… and as soon as she received it, when she extended her hand, Rakul didn’t shake hands with her."

"So that’s why I went up there… I didn’t go to insult anyone ...I went on stage, took the award from her, and said, ‘If there’s no custom of shaking hands, then take the award and move ahead.’ That’s what I felt at the time. How would I know… that the other person would feel insulted…"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, alongside Ajay Devgn. She has comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi in the pipeline.

