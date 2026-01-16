Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Buy 5-Acre Land In Alibaug For Rs 37.86 Crore: Report

New Delhi: Indian cricket icon and former captain Virat Kohli, along with his actress wife Anushka Sharma, has jointly acquired a 5.1-acre land parcel in Alibaug for Rs 37.86 crore, according to property registration documents obtained by CRE Matrix, reported Moneycontrol.

The agreement was officially registered on January 13, with the couple paying a stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore, the documents show.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh And Anushka Sharma’s Rom-Com Classic ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ Set For Theatrical Re-Release On THIS Date

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Details of the Transaction

The purchase comprises two adjoining plots in Zirad village near Alibaug in Raigad district. The seller is Sonali Amit Rajput, a director at Samira Land Assets Pvt. Ltd., part of the Samira Group known for plotted development projects in the region.

Also Read | Most Centuries In T20: David Warner Surpasses Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle Leads; Babar Azam Higher Than Both Rohit Sharma & Virat; Check Full List

CRE Matrix confirms that Samira Land Assets was the confirming party of the transaction.

Previous Alibaug Acquisition

This is not Kohli and Sharma’s first Alibaug investment. In 2022, the couple acquired around eight acres from Samira Group, branded under Samira Habitats, for Rs 19 crore. They have since developed a luxury home on the property.

In addition to their Alibaug property, the couple owns luxury homes in Mumbai and Gurugram. They currently reside in London to ensure greater privacy for their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Also Read | New Year 2026: Virat Kohli’s First Post Breaks The Internet As He Shares Dreamy Dubai Moment With Anushka Sharma

About Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. The couple has two children, a daughter, Vamika, born in January 2021, and a son, Akaay, born in February 2024 and are known for keeping their family life largely away from the public spotlight.