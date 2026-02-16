Advertisement
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma twin in white as they jet off together from Mumbai airport - SEE PIC

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together at Mumbai airport, delighting fans, as Kohli gears up for upcoming cricket commitments while Sharma’s film Chakda Xpress awaits release.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Trending Photos

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma twin in white as they jet off together from Mumbai airport - SEE PIC(Source: X)

Mumbai: If you're a fan of celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and have been eagerly waiting to see them make a public appearance, given how they prefer to keep a low profile and stay away from the media spotlight, then this Monday morning comes as a delightful surprise, as the duo were spotted together at Mumbai airport.

A while ago, Virat and Anushka were seen jetting off from Mumbai. They were captured by the paps before they made their way to the airport's departure gate.

Anushka was seen in an off-white ethnic suit with a floral block-print motif across the kurta, dupatta, and pants. Virat, on the other hand, was spotted in a cream shirt that he paired with brown barrel pants.

Virat Kohli is set to take the field next in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Next time he would be seen inIndian colours, which would be from July 14 onwards for a three-ODI tour to England.

Speaking of Anushka, her cricket drama Chakda Xpress, a biopic chronicling the life of Indian women's cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released. The film's makers have not officially confirmed whether it has been shelved, leaving its future uncertain.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

