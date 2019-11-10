Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma cannot get enough of their furry friend- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are holidaying in Bhutan and now the actress shared some new pictures from their vacay. The new picture shows Virat and Anushka with their furry friend.

In the pictures shared by Anushka, Virat and the actress are seen in heavy jackets, gloves and woollen caps. Anushka looks like the happiest girl in one of the pictures with a puppy on her lap. In another Virat is seen playing with the pup. Check out the pictures:

Earlier, Virat shared some drool-worthy pictures from Bhutan and wrote, “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”

The couple rang in Virat's birthday in the chilly mountains of Bhutan. Wishing her love on his birthday, Anushka posted the loveliest wish on Instagram. She wrote, "This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidant, My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love."