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NewsEntertainmentPeopleVirat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet Premanandji Maharaj in Vrindavan, attend 'Ekantik Vartalaap' at Keli Kunj Ashram
PREMANANDJI MAHARAJ

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet Premanandji Maharaj in Vrindavan, attend 'Ekantik Vartalaap' at Keli Kunj Ashram

Virat-Anushka meet Premanandji Maharaj: This is not the couple's first interaction with Premanand Ji Maharaj; they have previously sought his guidance on matters related to life lessons, forgiveness, and relationships.

|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet Premanandji Maharaj in Vrindavan, attend 'Ekantik Vartalaap' at Keli Kunj AshramPic Courtesy: Instagram

Vrindavan: In a quiet spiritual interlude during the ongoing IPL season, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Ji Maharaj at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan on April 20, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The visit took place during a brief break in Kohli's IPL 2026 commitments with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The couple spent approximately 90 minutes at the ashram, where they participated in an "Ekantik Vartalaap," described as a private spiritual discussion with the Maharaj. During their time there, they listened to devotional bhajans and engaged with philosophical teachings.

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In a video shared on the Keli Kunj Ashram's official Bhajan Marg YouTube channel, Kohli appeared in simple attire, wearing a casual shirt, while Sharma opted for a white kurta set.

They were seen seated on the ground among fellow devotees. Both wore Tulsi malas and had sandalwood tilaks applied to their foreheads.

This is not the couple's first interaction with Premanand Ji Maharaj; they have previously sought his guidance on matters related to life lessons, forgiveness, and relationships.

The visit followed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's recent IPL clash against Delhi Capitals and came ahead of their next scheduled match against Gujarat Titans on April 24.

In that previous encounter, Delhi Capitals secured a dramatic four-wicket victory off the final ball. Chasing 176 after RCB posted 175/8, powered by Phil Salt's 63, Delhi recovered from an early 18/3.

Contributions from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs, along with late hitting by David Miller, guided the team to 179/4.

Despite a strong bowling effort from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Delhi Capitals clinched the win, underlining their composure under pressure and middle-order resilience as they moved to fourth on the points table. 

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