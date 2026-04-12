Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mourn Asha Bhosle's demise, 'Your voice touched millions'

Mumbai: Tributes have been pouring in for legendary singer Asha Bhosle ever since the news of her demise was broken on Sunday afternoon. A while ago, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their respective Instagram accounts and paid their condolences.

"Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti," Kohli posted. Anushka also honoured Asha Bhosle's legacy.

"A voice that defined generations, Asha ji's legacy will always stay with us. Om Shanti." she wrote. Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s.

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Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren.